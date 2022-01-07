Slightly warmer today; Breezy with rain chances on Saturday

After a cold start to Friday, the Four States will see temperatures finally above freezing and a good amount of sunshine this afternoon. A cold front will approach us through Saturday, and we could see some drizzle through the day tomorrow. Some of it could freeze to some surfaces Saturday morning before we lift above freezing. Southerly winds up to 30 MPH tomorrow will warm temperatures into the lower 50s.

The best chance for rain will fall after sunset Saturday and before sunrise on Sunday. Most of this system will stay to our southeast, so parts of SE KS may not see hardly any of this rain. Rainfall totals will remain small, likely less than a quarter inch.

This cold front will drop temperatures into the middle 40s on Sunday (which is average for this time of year). We should warm back into the 50s by next week before another rain chance that could fall over us on Thursday. We’ll keep you updated!