After the little rain we saw this weekend, temperatures will be slightly cooler today. Your Monday will see highs in the middle 90s with a very slight heat index, mostly sunny skies, and northeasterly winds. Overnight, we’ll cool into the upper 60s with clear skies, and tonight will see the coolest temperatures of the foreseeable future.

Temperatures tomorrow will jump about ten degrees higher. After today, there are no days under 100° through the 7-day forecast. Cloud cover will vary, but rain chances look very minimal this week. That could change, so stay updated, but right now, hot and dry weather look to persist through the end of July.