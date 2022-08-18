







We will see warmer temperatures returning by tomorrow and for part of the weekend. However a few showers and storms are possible as well. It will be mild tonight though. High temperatures near 90 tomorrow afternoon.

Then we see the chance for rain picking up from Friday night through Sunday morning. There is another boundary that’s already starting to move into parts of Nebraska tonight. This will bring us the chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms by tomorrow night. However ahead of that a south wind with plenty of sunshine. Clouds don’t increase until we get into tomorrow evening. There could be an isolated storm around chanute late afternoon. Otherwise look for a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. By tomorrow night we start to see the chance for showers increasing. These will be off and on into Saturday as well. There could be an isolated rumble of thunder.

Rainfall amounts look to be less than a tenth of an inch for most of us. Then we will see the chance for rain and lingering into Sunday morning. Then we dry out for most of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with Lows still in the ’60s.