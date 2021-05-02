Slight Risk for Severe Weather Monday/Monday Night









Much of tonight looks to be dry, aside from a scattered shower or thundershower around early. Lows tonight will drop to the lower-60s.

It’s quite possible that most areas get through Monday mainly dry as well, but we’ll have chances for a scattered shower or thunderstorm throughout the day as a cold front will be making its way through the area. Our best chance for widespread showers and storms will be Monday night behind the front.The Storm Prediction Center has included much of the Four States in a slight risk for severe weather for Monday into Monday night. While the best severe weather chances remain to the east of us, we’ll have a chance of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail with any thunderstorm. Much of the area is also included in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. For the most part, rain amounts should remain less than a quarter of an inch, but if thunderstorms train over the same areas, there will be the opportunity to receive more rain, leading to localized areas of flooding. Highs for Monday look to be in the upper-70s, but locations that receive some sunshine during the day could reach 80.

Showers should linger into much of the day Tuesday, but by the time we hit sunset, we should start to see the sun make an appearance. It will be sharply cooler for Tuesday and it’s looking like highs may not reach the 60 degree mark.

Mostly sunny skies are then expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs just a touch below average, in the mid to upper-60s.

Much of Friday looks dry, though an isolated shower can not be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower-70s Friday.

Much of next weekend looks to feature precipitation, with chances for at least scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs next weekend will be in the 70s.