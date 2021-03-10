Slight Risk For Hail & Wind In Southeast Kansas Tonight

A Wind Advisory continues today with wind gusts between 45 and 55 miles an hour expected through the afternoon. A line of storms is expected overnight and a few could produce large hail and damaging wind across Southeast Kansas. The risk for tornadoes should be confined to parts of Iowa and Minnesota. We’re in store for several rounds of rainfall through this week. Once the ground becomes saturated, flooding could be an issue. Especially by the weekend. An upper level system is also expected by the weekend. This will give us a high risk of severe storms for the Saturday and Sunday time frame.