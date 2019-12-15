Slick Roads Possible Overnight Into Monday

A mix of snow, rain and freezing drizzle will be possible beginning Sunday morning for areas north of Highway 126. Roads could become slick along and north of a line stretching from Parson to Pittsburg and Lamar early Sunday. We should see a transition over to rain and drizzle during the afternoon. Then the chance for snow picks up again Sunday night and Monday. An inch or so of snow is possible along I-44 but a few 1 to 3 inch accumulations are possible for areas from Pittsburg through Lamar.