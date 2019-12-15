A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the Four States tonight through Monday afternoon. A glaze of freezing drizzle up to 1/10″ could cause slick spots on elevated surfaces and secondary roads by early Monday morning. An area of light snow is expected to develop during the afternoon which could also cause road conditions to become hazardous. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible Monday afternoon, mainly north of I-44. The higher amounts will fall from Chanute through Fort Scott and Nevada.
Slick Roads Possible Overnight Into Monday
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6 PM, 12/16/19