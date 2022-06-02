Skies will gradually clear through Thursday morning, but a calm northerly wind will keep temperatures in the middle 70s this afternoon. We’ll cool into the middle 50s overnight before warming into the upper 70s for Friday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Saturday afternoon, and we have a lot of chances to track through next week. As we warm back into the 80s on Sunday, a stationary front is expected to stall over us and provide many rain chances through next week. Note that this will not be a continuous rainfall, and we will have plenty of dry time. We will just have to monitor the chance for showers and storms to pop up along this boundary through next week. We’ll keep you updated.







