We are seeing widespread showers and storms to start our Tuesday and they look to last through the early afternoon. We also have a wind advisory active for several counties in the Four States until noon today. We should be clearing out by tonight where we will begin to see much colder temperatures.

Temperatures in the Four States were in the 40s and low 50s. That southeasterly wind is also breezy with winds in excess of 15 miles per hour in some locations. With kids headed to school make sure they have the rain slicker and the umbrella but be careful because the winds will also be gusty.

The cold front generating the rain is just off to our west and has generated severe weather in Texas and Oklahoma. This system will push through the area but take its time due to the system occluding. We should begin to dry out by this afternoon as the system continues to generate storms and severe weather to our south. It will continue to push out of our area and there may be a slight chance of some post frontal rainfall farther east. Rain totals could see some locations get anywhere from a quarter to half an inch of rain over the next few hours. The severe weather threat today is well off to our south and we are only expecting general thunderstorms due to lack of instability.

Today expect a high of 61 with showers and storms as well as a wind advisory. Tonight a low of 33 with mostly clear skies as well as a cooler night and breezy winds. We will dry out after today and cool off before we may see snow by next week.