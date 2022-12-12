We are looking at scattered showers and storms tonight through tomorrow. Nothing severe is expected here but we could briefly see some heavy rain. Then it turns much colder Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures will only be in the 30s for a few days.

We have a south wind ahead of the next system which is making its way into Kansas right now. Ahead of that we are seeing scattered showers developing from Oklahoma City through Tulsa. Futurecast shows this spreading into Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma before midnight. Then spreading into the rest of the Four States by tomorrow morning. This will taper off during the afternoon. It’s going to be rather windy though. We could see a few wind gusts tomorrow around 40 miles an hour. High temperatures will be near 60.

Wednesday all the showers are pushing to the east of us and eventually a northwest wind bringing in much colder weather. Especially by Wednesday night into Thursday. Late week temperatures will only be in the 30s for highs.