Most of the Four States will be dry this weekend but a few isolated showers are possible tomorrow. This will mainly be south of Interstate 44. It will be cool for the weekend but warmer weather returns next week.

There is a low that’s making its way across Texas right now as a result we are seeing showers spreading into parts of Oklahoma and Texas and even Southern Arkansas. Some of this will begin to stray northward as we get into tomorrow afternoon. I think there will be a sharp cut off to where we see the rain though. On Futurecast by midday we see a few showers developing which will spread along the interstate corridor during the late afternoon. Much of this will just be in the form of very light rainfall or spotty showers. Look for a high of 65 tomorrow.

By Sunday we will still see that low making its way across Arkansas. This might put a few stray showers in east of Joplin. By the time we get into next week we see warmer weather returning. Halloween looks to be dry with highs in the 60s. Then we see low 70s for much of next week.