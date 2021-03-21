Showers Likely, Isolated Thunderstorms Monday PM









Wind gusts up around 25 mph will be possible through the overnight hours.

Dry conditions are expected for the overnight hours into the first half of Monday, but we’ll have a good chance of rain by Monday afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible through Monday night, but we are not expecting any severe weather or flooding. In general, we are expecting about a half an inch of rain from noon Monday through noon Tuesday. Areas further to the south and west of Joplin have the best chance of receiving more rainfall.

A few showers may linger into the first half of Tuesday before things dry out. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper-50s.

Sunny skies make a return for Wednesday, with highs cooling to the mid-50s.

Our next chance of showers and storms will arrive for Thursday.

Fortunately, pleasant weather looks to return in time to give us plenty of sunshine for next weekend, with highs in the low to mid-60s.