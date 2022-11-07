We are looking at showers and a few storms for tomorrow. Nothing severe is expected and the better chance for rain is going to be north of Interstate 44. Temperatures are mild through Thursday but we will see a sharp contrast by the weekend. High temperatures may struggle to reach 40 by Saturday.

While it’s been a little cool we’re still near 70 in Northwest Arkansas. That warmer air will be lifting northward tonight. As a result we will also see a few showers developing. That’s already happening across Southern Oklahoma where we even have some lightning strikes at this hour. But tomorrow morning look for a few of those showers and storms to stretch into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. We will continue with the off and on showers they’re at least midday. Then that will begin to taper off as we head into the evening. Look for a high of 70 tomorrow. Again isolated thunder is possible. We will have a southeast wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour.

We are well into the 70s again Wednesday and thursday. There will be another chance for showers before much colder air slides into the area Friday. This will knock lows down in the twenties. Highs will only be in the 40s to follow that.