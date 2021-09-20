Showers and storms tonight, significantly cooler Tuesday









Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but an isolated storm may produce 60 mph wind gusts or quarter size hail. Breezy, with wind gusts to 30 mph at times. Lows in the upper-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a small chance of a lingering morning rain shower. Breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph at times. Highs in the lower-90s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper-70s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with highs around 90.