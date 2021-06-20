Showers and Storms Tonight and Monday, Briefly Much Cooler









A strong cold front is set to move through the area, which will lead to a chance of showers and storms from tonight through Monday. Severe weather is not expected and total rainfall amounts should largely remain at a quarter of an inch or less.

The temperature forecast is tricky for Monday. It does look like we’ll reach into the 80s for highs (we’ll have an opportunity to do so around midnight tonight and again if we get some clearing late Monday afternoon after the rain moves through). Much of the day is expected to be cooler, however, with temperatures in the 70s most of the time.

Mostly sunny skies can then be expected for Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper-70s. We’ll warm back to the low to mid-80s for Wednesday.

A return to more humid weather is expected for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper-80s. There will be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday, with better chances Friday and Saturday. We will cool down slightly to the low to mid-80s for the weekend.

Have a great Monday!