Showers and storms began in the Four States last night, and they will persist through the morning hours of Wednesday. While most storms should remain below the severe threshold, heavy rain and strong winds will persist through this time. By lunchtime, rain will begin to taper off, but spot showers could stick around through the early afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s this afternoon, and as clouds decrease overnight, we’ll cool into the middle 30s to begin Thursday.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 50s, but we’ll warm back into the 60s to begin April on Friday. Rain is possible Friday night into early Saturday, but most of this weekend will be dry. Rain is possible yet again late Sunday afternoon into early next week as we look to enter a more active weather pattern during that time. We’ll keep you updated.