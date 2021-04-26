Showers and Storms Likely Tuesday Night-Thursday, Heavy Rain Possible









A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Mongtomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties until 8 PM and for Barton, Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford and Vernon counties until 6 PM. Wind gusts to 45 mph will remain possible in these areas throughout the evening. For the rest of the Four States, gusts to 40 mph will be possible, especially early in the evening.

It won’t be as windy Tuesday, but gusts up around 30 mph will be possible. Much of Tuesday looks to be dry, with just mainly cloudy skies. With the additional cloud cover, we’ll stay warm, but not quite as warm as Monday. Highs for Tuesday look to reach the upper-70s. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon across southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, but most of the area should start seeing rain Tuesday night. This rain will last all the way through the first half of Thusday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Four States in a marginal risk for severe weather for Wedesday and Wednesday night, but widespread severe weather is not expected. A bigger concern will be localized flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the area in a slight risk for excessive rainfall. The entire area should see at least an inch of rainfall from Tuesday night through Thursday, with localized amounts up to four inches possible. It shouldn’t be raining constantly, but several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible, any of which could produce heavy rain. Once the cold front finally passes Thursday, precipitation chances should come to an end from west to east.

As for tempratures, we’ll cool down to the low to mid-70s for Wednesday and only reach the upper-60s Thursday.

By Saturday, we’ll be seeing a good deal of sunshine return to the Four States, with highs returning to the mid to upper-70s. We should be around 80 degrees again for Sunday and next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!