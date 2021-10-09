Showers and storms likely Sunday night, unsettled much of the week









We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies into much of the day Sunday. It will remain quite warm, with highs and lows at least 10 degrees above average.

A shower or thundershower will start to be possible late Sunday afternoon around Parsons, with showers and storms becoming more widespread across much of the Four States after 10 PM.

A widespread inch of rain is expected, though scattered amounts of 2-3 inches or more will be possible, resulting in areas of localized flooding.

The best chance of severe weather will stay off to the south and west of the Four States, though a strong storm is certainly possible.

Isolated rain showers will linger into early Monday, before we see drier and cooler conditions for the afternoon into much of Tuesday.

Another round of showers and storms looks like for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Widely scattered showers and storms also remain possible Thursday and Friday.

Highs will cool to the mid to upper-60s for Friday and Saturday, so we’ll certainly start to feel like Fall.

Here’s hoping most of the rain throughout the forecast falls after dark to see the outdoor activities dry during the day!

Have a great Sunday!