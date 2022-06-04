Most will stay dry Saturday night as we cool into the middle 60s into Sunday morning. Showers and storms will pick up into mid-Sunday morning, and the chance for rain sticks with us through the early afternoon. We should remain dry after that until early Monday morning as more widespread rain moves through the Four States. Parts of SE Kansas are under a slight risk for a severe wind and hail threat through tomorrow, if isolated storms can overperform.

A stationary front will stall over the Four States Monday, and this system will provide many chances for showers and thunderstorms to pop up through the week. Note that there will be plenty of dry time, but it is likely that everyone will see at least a little rain each day. We’ll finally dry out late Friday and into Saturday as we cool into the 70s this weekend.