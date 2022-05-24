Showers and storms will continue through Tuesday, but there will be some dry time, especially in SW Missouri and NW Arkansas. The highest rainfall totals will remain to our west, where they will likely see continuous rainfall through the day. We do have a slight chance to see some stronger thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with some frequent lightning and strong winds, but that threat will primarily stay south.

We’ll start to dry out into Wednesday morning, but we still have a chance for on and off showers/storms through Wednesday and Thursday as this system sticks around. There will be plenty of dry time through these two days, but rain chances won’t hit zero until Friday. Sunshine will return, and temperatures will warm back into the 80s for Memorial Day Weekend. Right now, this weekend is trending dry for the Four States, but we’ll keep you updated with any changes.