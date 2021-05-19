Showers and Storm Chances Remain in the Short-Term, Weekend Looking Mostly Dry









Occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected from tonight into Thursday night. The Four States remains in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, so any area of rain we see has the potential to be locally heavy. 1-2 inches of rain is expected for most of the Four States through Friday morning. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s, with Thursday’s highs in the upper-70s. It will be breezy Thursay, with southeasterly wind gusts around 20 mph possible at times.

We keep a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm around for Friday, but the more widespread precipitation chances are over by then. Highs for Friday will remain in the upper-70s.

Chances for rain really dwindle by the weekend into Monday, with just a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Much of the weekend is looking dry, so if you were planning on attending any weekend activities, you will more than likely stay dry. Look for highs in the upper-70s Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures warming into the lower-80s by Monday.

We’ll stay right around the 80 degree mark for Tuesday and Wednesday. with chances for showers and storms increasing once again.

Have a great Thursday!