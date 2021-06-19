Shower and Storm Chances Increase Sunday Night and Monday, Much Cooler Tuesday









Another day of heat and humidity is expected for Sunday, with highs once again in the lower-90s. It will also be breezy, with southwesterly wind gusts around 30 mph possible at times.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday night into Monday, likely leading to showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals through Monday evening should range between a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch at most.

Much cooler conditions will filter in for Tuesday, with highs only in the upper-70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll begin warming up again Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Humidity returns for Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees and the potential for heat indices around 100 degrees once again. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase as we head toward the weekend.

Have a good Sunday!