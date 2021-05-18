Shower and Storm Chances Continue









Most of the area should pick up on some showers and storms tonight. While widespread severe weather is not expected, there is a marginal risk for an isolated thunderstorm to produce 60 mph winds and/or quarter size hail.

Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms can be expected Wednesday and Thursday, though it won’t be raining all the time. Any areas of rain we see have the potential to be locally heavy. From tonight through Friday morning, we are expecting a widespread 1-2 inches of rainfall, though locally higher amounts are possible if storms train over the same areas. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-70s. Expect breezy condiitons for both days, with wind gusts of 20-25 mph possible.

An few isolated thunderstorms will still be possible Friday, with highs in the upper-70s.

Chances for rain this weekend are getting increasingly lower, but don’t be surprised if you see a shower or storm move over your area. However, the chance is small enough that I wouldn’t recommend canceling any outdoor plans. Just keep an eye to the sky. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday, with a chance for scattered showers and storms returning Tuesday.

Highs from Saturday through Tuesday look to be in the lower-80s.

Have a great Wednesday!