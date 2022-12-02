The wind will continue to gust over 25 miles an hour tonight. It will be turning to the north though. That it will bring you much colder weather for the weekend. We will at least see the sunshine returning tomorrow.

Most of us will stay in the 50s through this evening. We are seeing much colder air already moving across Nebraska. It has dropped into the 20s in Hastings. The stronger part of the system is to the north along the Canadian border. This is why the wind has been so gusty as the storm system comes together. Any rain or snow will stay well to the north of us tonight. Future-cast tries to put in a few light showers south of Joplin this evening. It looks as though most of us will stay dry though.

We will see a breezy North wind tomorrow. This will hold temperatures down to around 40 for highs. It will be mostly sunny but we will see a north wind that could gusted 20 miles an hour. By Sunday this starts to ease up a bit. We will see a south wind which will get temperatures back into the upper 40s.

Next week looks to be warmer though with highs near 50 and the chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.