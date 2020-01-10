Severe Weather Watches Out For Four State Region

Joplin, Mo – There are currently two severe storm watches out for the Four State region. This includes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Tornado Watch that end later this afternoon/evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued earlier this morning for Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2:00 PM for Elk, Chautauqua, Wilson, Woodson, Labette, and Montgomery counties. Later on a Tornado Watch was posted for Tornado Watch for Newton, McDonald, and Barry counties in MO and for Ottawa, Delaware, and Craig counties in OK until 6:00 PM tonight. We have very strong winds aloft and as a low pressure system with a cold front moves closer to the region we could see some severe storms. Some of these storms will be able to produce heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, and even some tornadoes.

In addition to the severe weather alerts there is a Flash Flood watch for parts of the region until tomorrow morning, A Winter Weather Advisory, a Winter Storm Watch, and Winter Storm Warnings across parts of the region as well. Could see snow, freezing rain, and wintry mix later tonight into tomorrow. Check out the weather app here or in the App Store .