Severe Weather Remains Possible Saturday Afternoon and Evening









While an isolated shower or rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out Saturday morning, most areas should stay dry until the afternoon and evening, when we have a good chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Four States out ahead of a powerful cold front. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with 60 mph winds, quarter size hail and localized flooding the primary threats. Highs will make it into the mid-80s, with very humid conditions remaining for one more day.

Scattered storms will remain possible as the low pressure system pivots to our east Sunday, though these will not be severe. Highs will cool to the mid to upper-70s Sunday, before returning to the lower-80s Monday. Much of the time from Monday through Wednesday is expected to remain dry, though a very isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Heat and humidity will soon return, with highs in the upper-80s to around 90 for Tuesday through Friday. Chances for scattered storms will increase once again by Thursday and Friday.