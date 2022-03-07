This week, March 7-11, is Severe Weather Preparedness Week across Missouri and Kansas. Each day, we’ll discuss facts and tips about different types of severe weather.

Today (Monday), we take time to make sure we know how to receive up-to-date weather information, and how to execute our plan if severe weather is to hit. Make sure you follow reliable sources on social media, and download the KSNF/KODE weather app for free on the Apple and Google Play store.

Tomorrow is all about tornado safety. Know the difference between a watch and a warning–and what to do when a warning is issued for your area. The best place to be is below ground when a tornado hits, but if that is not possible, try to be in an interior room away from window. Note that there is going to be a STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL for Missouri and Kansas at 10 AM Tuesday, March 8th.





Wednesday, we’ll talk about lightning safety. Did you know that lightning is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun? Lightning can strike miles away from its parent storm, so if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Thursday is about severe thunderstorm safety. It is important to take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously, because straight-line winds and hail can do some serious damage. Know how thunderstorms form–when you see cumulus clouds start to grow taller, take note because these storms can form fast!

Friday will end the week with flood safety. Flash flooding is the second most deadly weather situation, coming just behind heat-related deaths. It only takes a few inches of rain to take control of you or your vehicle. If you cannot see the road ahead of you, do not try to cross it. Turn around, don’t drown!

Follow Meteorologist Alexis Clemons on Facebook and Twitter this week for different tidbits on severe weather!