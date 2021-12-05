Severe weather potential ending, colder Monday









10:58 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 4 AM for Barry, Benton, and McDonald counties. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 AM for all of northeast Oklahoma. Wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible in and out of thunderstorms through early Monday morning.

Any rain is expected to end by midnight, with breezy conditions persisting into Monday. While we will see a return to sunshine Monday, highs will only reach the mid-40s.

A brief shower will be possible early Tuesday night before we start to warm things up again.

We’ll reach the mid-50s Wednesday, then climb to the mid to upper-60s for Thursday and Friday.

As a cold front approaches the area, a shower or two will be possible from Friday into Saturday morning, but not everyone will see rain.

We cool back to the low to mid-50s for next weekend.

