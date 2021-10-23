Severe weather possible Sunday afternoon/evening

Sunday will begin warm and breezy before a line of storms forms across the Four States between 3-7pm. Most of SE Kansas may not see any rain tomorrow, but wherever the storms initially form near the Missouri state line will likely see severe impacts. Large hail, strong winds and even a few spin-up tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially over parts of SW Missouri and NW Arkansas. An Enhanced Risk for severe weather has been issued for most of SW MO, some of NE OK and all of NW AR for tomorrow afternoon and evening because all modes of severe weather are possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Skies will clear Sunday night as we cool into the middle 60s for Monday afternoon. We’ll see a few more mid-week rain chances that should cool us into the lower 60s again by the start of Halloween weekend.