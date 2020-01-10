Severe Weather Possible Friday, Wintry Weather Friday Night

A strong storm system will impact the Four States Friday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely with a few storms in the afternoon capable of becoming severe. Damaging wind will be the main risk but a few isolated, brief tornadoes will also be possible. Heavy rain could also lead to a risk for flooding. By Friday night, this transitions to a wintry mix with freezing drizzle and snow. Most areas will only see about an inch of wintry accumulation but higher amounts are possible from Coffeyville to Pittsburg and Stockton.