Severe weather and heavy rainfall possible tonight









Much of the Four States is included in at least a slight risk of severe weather for the overnight hours. The primary threats are damaging winds of 60 mph or greater and quarter size hail.

Heavy rainfall is also a concern. A Flood Watch has been posted for much of the area through Monday morning.

A widespread 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected, with localized amounts as high as 5 inches where storms train over the same areas.

A few showers may linger into Monday morning, but the cold front and low pressure system should push off to the east and allow us to return to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. It will be cooler, with highs around 70.

Much of Tuesday looks dry, with another round of strong to potentially severe storms moving through the Four States Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Unsettled weather will continue into Thursday and Friday, with temperatures cooling down into the mid to upper-60s from Friday into the weekend, so it will certainly be feeling like Fall!

Have a great Monday!