STORM TRACKER FORECAST — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southwestern Missouri until 7:00 P.M. this evening.

There is also numerous Flash Flood watches and warnings throughout the Four States.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, and Cherokee County until 5:15 P.M.

Flash Flood Watch issued for all of the Four States until 1:00 A.M. May 28th, 2021.