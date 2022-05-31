Most of Tuesday will be dry with sunshine and wind gusts up to 30 MPH as we warm into the middle 80s. Storms will move into SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma this evening, and some of them could hold a severe wind and hail threat. The severe threat will likely diminish into the overnight hours as these storms move toward I-44 and I-49.





Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread into Wednesday morning as we cool into the middle 60s. We will see some dry time, but heavy rain is possible on and off through early Thursday morning for the Four States. Some areas are under a Flood Watch for rainfall totals close to 3 inches possible.







Temperatures will fall into the 70s through Saturday, but as we warm back into the 80s this weekend, we have a few more chances for showers and thunderstorms to track. Stay updated with the latest forecasts this week.