Severe Storms Possible Late Monday Night Into Tuesday Morning









It may not look all that impressive yet but this will cause low pressure to develop in Western Kansas late this evening. It will then track east into the Four States after 3 am. That’s when we can expect a few of the stronger storms to produce 1″ hail & heavy rain. This setup isn’t favorable for tornadoes but gusty winds will be possible until 7 am.

Also with up to an inch of rain possible, flash flooding could also be a concern for the morning drive. Rain will taper off by the noon hour with clouds staying with us through the afternoon.

We’re dry Wednesday and most of Thursday but another system will put storms back into the forecast Thursday night and Friday.