Severe Storms Possible Friday With Two Different Rounds Coming Though







Scattered thunderstorms will last into this evening but severe weather is not expected with this round. Another storm system is expected towards early Friday morning. This could produce some damaging wind and large hail but these storms will weaken as they move east of I-49. By late Friday afternoon and evening, strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

The unsettled weather continues through the weekend. Saturday may be dry for most of the day but scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. The risk for severe weather is east of us Saturday but we could see strong storms again Sunday afternoon and evening.