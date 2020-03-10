Severe Storms Possible Early Wednesday Morning

(KSNF/KODE) -- A batch of strong storms could be possible in the Joplin and Pittsburg areas early Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the KSN/KODE viewing area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are the main threat associated with the expected storms. It's important to point out that widespread severe storms are not expected, but don't be surprised if you hear rumbles of thunder in the early morning hours on Wednesday.