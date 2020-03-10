Severe Storms Possible Early Wednesday Morning

Local Weather

Storms will develop in Northern Kansas late tonight and move into the Four States during the early morning hours Wednesday. A few of these storms could produce wind gusts near 60 miles an hour. Also lightning and small hail will be possible with a few of the stronger storms. These will taper off after 9 A-M with some clearing in the afternoon. Additional showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Through Saturday we could see up to 3 inches in a few spots which would lead to some localized flooding.

