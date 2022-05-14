Clouds are expected to increase through your Saturday night as temperatures cool into the middle 60s. Temperatures on Sunday should quickly warm into the lower 80s before storms take over the forecast. Between Noon & 8 PM Sunday, storms will likely pop up, and they will have plenty of energy to produce 60+ MPH winds and 1+” diameter hail. Localized heavy downpours are also possible during this time period. While the tornado threat is virtually zero, note that these storms can still create a lot of damage. Make sure to stay weather aware through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Behind this storm system, temperatures will fall into the 70s on Monday with less humid air. Isolated storms become possible again into Tuesday, and we’ll have to monitor a few more chances through the 7-day forecast. Note that there will be plenty of dry time and temperatures in the 80s, but we’re in a weather pattern right now that supports many chances for pop-up thunderstorms. Stay tuned!