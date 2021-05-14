Several Rounds of Showers and Storms Expected Through Next Week









Portions of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma have seen a few showers this afternoon, but most of the Four States looks to remain dry until after midnight tonight.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected from late tonight all the way through the end of next week as a front remains stationary over the area. We should see some breaks in the action from time to time, but this rain will begin to add up, leading to localized flooding concerns.

As for severe weather, strong storms are expected to remain to our west through the weekend. At this time, it is too early to tell what our severe storm chances are looking like for next week, so stay tuned to later forecasts for the latest.

Temperatures will be right around the 70 degree mark for Saturday, with breezy southerly wind gusts around 25 mph possible. Areas that see more cloud cover may stay in the 60s. High temperatures look to be in the mid-70s for Sunday through Wednesday, with upper-70s looking more likely for Thursday and Friday.

Have a good weekend!