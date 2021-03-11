Several Rounds Of Heavy Rain Through The Weekend, Flooding Possible









An active weather pattern is setting up across the Four States for a few more days. Many areas already saw an inch of rain today and we’ll see three more rounds of storms. The first two look more like heavy rain makers but an isolated strong to severe storm will also be possible.

An upper level low will move through Sunday which could give us a higher risk of severe storms. While unstable air will be in place, the risk for severe weather should be limited to damaging wind and hail. However, with this still 3 days out, an isolated, brief tornado can’t be ruled out.