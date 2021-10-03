Seasonable week, above normal temperatures expected for much of October









Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows in the mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most locations will remain dry. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper-70s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most locations will remain dry. Highs in the mid-80s.