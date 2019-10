Our rainfall continues today. We will have the rain drop in density and area covered but it will continue as the temperature drops throughout the day. By 6pm we will be below freezing at the surface. We must wait on the upper level air to drop below freezing before we get to full transition to snow. Most likely, we will have sleet come down for just a bit but within a batch of rainfall. Once November starts, we will begin to get back into the 50s each afternoon.