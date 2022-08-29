





Scattered storms will redevelop again later tonight. Some of this could briefly bring some heavy rain. Then we will see less humidity by Wednesday. High temperatures will still be near 90 though.

There is cooler weather that’s starting to move into parts of Kansas today. But we’ve seen numerous showers and storms develop this evening in a been very soupy air mass. For tonight Futurecast shows more scattered storms developing closer to midnight. Most of this will taper off by early in the day. There could be an isolated shower though early. Then again late afternoon that boundary starts to push into arkansas. That will bring a few isolated showers and storms south of Joplin in the late afternoon.

For tomorrow look for high temperature of 91. Isolated storms during the day. We will see a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour. High pressure will take over after that bringing unless humidity for wednesday. High temperatures will still be near 90 as we get into the weekend. It looks dry through Labor day.