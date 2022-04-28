Rain chances return today, with isolated to scattered storms possible through the morning and early afternoon hours. We do still have a chance for rain later this afternoon and evening, but it will mainly stay to the north. Non-severe storms are also possible into early Friday morning before most of tomorrow will be dry. Friday will see some sunshine and warmer temperatures before a severe threat approaches us into the overnight hours.

The strongest storms Friday night will stay to our west, as these will likely lose some energy before they make their way to the I-49 corridor. Still, everyone in the Four States has a hail, wind & tornado threat, with the highest staying west–over parts of Southeast Kansas closer to Wichita. Rain could linger into early Saturday morning before we dry out and see a good amount of sunshine and dry time this weekend.

Storms will move back into the Four States late Sunday night into early next week. Temperatures during the entire 7-day forecast should remain in the 70s, and we’ll still see plenty of dry time, even with all of these rain chances.