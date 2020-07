Warm and muggy Wednesday night but scattered storms are possible late. Mainly after 5 A-M. This will likely be a cluster of storms moving in from the northwest. There is a slight risk for severe storms, the main risk would be damaging wind.

We will still warm up quite a bit in the afternoon with highs near 90 and the heat index in the upper 90s. Heat will be the big story into the weekend with highs in the upper 90s Saturday. The heat index could top 105 in the afternoon.