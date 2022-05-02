Monday will begin with scattered showers and storms, and those will stick with us through the early afternoon with little dry time. We should be cloudy & mostly dry this afternoon as we warm to near 70 with wind gusts up to 25 MPH. By 6 PM, severe storms will begin to fire up near Wichita. Between 6 PM and midnight, all of the Four States will need to monitor a wind, hail, flood & even tornado threat. The highest tornado threat will stretch from Vinita to Coffeyville to Parsons, but everyone need to stay weather aware late today and tonight. The timing for Joplin & the metro looks to be from 8 – 11 PM. Most of us are under an ENHANCED risk for severe weather for this event.





Storms will be long gone before sunrise on Tuesday, where we’ll be mostly cloudy, cooler and dry. Storms return early Wednesday afternoon ahead of another chance for strong to severe storms into early Thursday morning. This event does not look to be as intense as tonight’s could be, but we will still need to stay weather aware as we are in a very active weather pattern. Rainfall totals could range between 3-4″ for some of us (mainly south) once all is said and done this week. We’ll dry out into Friday and warm up quite a bit through a mostly dry Mother’s Day weekend.