Scattered storms through a windy Wednesday; Drying out by Friday

Storms are moving into the Four States this morning, but they are moving very slowly and gradually losing energy. As we near 7-9am, storms will be near the MO border, and heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 40mph are possible. These storms will stick with us through the early afternoon, and then we’ll be watching for on and off storms through tonight, Thursday and Friday morning. Rainfall totals by Friday will likely be between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts with heavy bands of rain. We’ll see skies clear and temperatures cool into Friday and the weekend.