Scattered showers and storms are possible through this morning, but we should dry out around lunchtime. We’ll see some sunshine and dry time this afternoon as we warm into the lower 80s for your Tuesday. By this evening, we have another chance for storms, and some of those could see stronger winds and some hail. The largest severe threat should stay to our north overnight. A few showers could linger into early Wednesday morning before we dry out.

Wednesday and Thursday should be dry–just warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The timing of Friday’s cold front is still up in the air, but it will likely provide storm chances late on Friday and into early Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for Saturday as we see below average temperatures through the weekend and into next week. As it gets closer, we’ll be able to narrow down the time frame for these storms, so stay tuned!