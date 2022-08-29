Humidity will lead to a potential feels like temperature in the upper 90s this afternoon when it’s not raining. Scattered showers and storms are possible by mid-morning, and the chance for them sticks with us on-and-off through tonight. Some storms that form this afternoon & evening could hold a strong wind threat, but it shouldn’t last too long. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will drop to near 70° as we dry out. Yesterday, most of the Four States saw less than a half inch of rain, but parts of Jasper county recorded about 2″ of rain. The same will likely occur today, with the higher totals possible in other areas.

The cold front will not cool us down, but it will decrease humidity and cloud cover. While temperatures will still warm into the lower 90s this week, lower humidity will make conditions feel a little more comfortable. Labor Day Weekend will see some sunshine with temperatures in the lower 90s, and it’s trending dry right now. That could change, so stay updated with the latest forecasts this week.