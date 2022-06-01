Scattered storms will fall over the Four States on and off through Wednesday. It is likely that we will see little dry time, and the dry time we do see will not last very long. 2-4″ of rainfall looks likely across the area through Thursday morning. Many flood watches and warnings are already in effect this Wednesday morning, so use caution through the day. Temperatures will only warm into the middle 70s this afternoon, and we’ll cool into the upper 50s overnight as rain tapers off.

Clouds will decrease through Thursday, and we’ll stay dry with temperatures in the 70s through early Saturday. We’ll be entering a more active weather pattern by the start of next week, where more rain chances will appear, but we will see a great deal of dry time with that system. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s Sunday and stay that way to start next week.