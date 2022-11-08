We have showers across the area this morning and maybe the occasional rumble of thunder especially in the western portions of the Four States. Temperatures will trend into the 70s in the days ahead before we see storm chances for our Thursday. We will be much colder into our late week after the front pushes through on Thursday.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 50s across the Four States with a southeast wind. With the kids headed off to school some locations may need to mind the rain as well as the mid 50s across the board in the area.

The rain has been spurred by a quasi-stationary front to our south which has provided enough lift combined with the influx of warm air advection over the area to generate these showers this morning. Into Wednesday we will not have rain chances but we will see our breezy winds return to the area and stick around for our Thursday as well with an approach cold front. This front will have the potential to generate rain chances early Thursday but the greatest chances will be Thursday afternoon where some of these storms could be on the strong side. Once the front pushes through though we will see a much colder air mass take its place for Friday.

We will be very cold into the next 2 weeks as a strong Canadian air mass moves into the United States making for a cold mid November.

Today expect a high around 70 with rain chances before 1pm and above average temperatures. Tonight we will see a low around 61 where we will still be cloudy and see warmer overnight temperatures. We will continue to warm until Thursday where we will see the front move through and provide rain chances and then cool us down quite substantially.