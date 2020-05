We'll be mainly dry tonight but a few spotty showers will be possible overnight. Patchy fog is also possible due to such a wet ground. This break from the rain won't last long as an upper level low moves across Southern Oklahoma. Look for showers and storms by noon Saturday. Severe weather isn't expected but heavy rain could lead to more flooding issues.

This weather pattern changes Sunday as a ridge of high pressure moves in. This will give us dry and mild conditions into next week.